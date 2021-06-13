formerly of New Salem
James D'Amico, 55, of Bellaire, Ohio, formerly of New Salem, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born November 18, 1965, in Uniontown, a son of the late Orlando James "Lundy" and Ann D'Amico.
James was a 1983 graduate of Uniontown High School and a 1985 graduate of Hocking College with an Associate's degree in Culinary Arts. He enjoyed music, boating and the beach.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Giovanni and Maria D'Amico; and maternal grandparents John and Vivian Croftcheck.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jesse D'Amico of Barnesville, Ohio, and Maxx Ledgin D'Amico of Elkton, Va.; one grandson, Romeo James D'Amico of Columbus, Ohio; siblings Jennifer Robertson (Bryan) of Hopwood, Marc D'Amico of Tampa, Fla., Dominic D'Amico (Janet) of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Ginger D'Amico (Charles Rimbey III) of New Salem; three nieces, Haley, Giana and Chloe; one nephew, Jase; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 14, in the Dearth Funeral Home, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, in the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi - Footedale Site, 528 Footedale Road, New Salem, PA 15468, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating.
