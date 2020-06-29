Hopwood, PA
James Daniel Bryson, Sr., 87, of Hopwood, PA passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 at his home.
He was born August 29, 1932, a son of the late W. Clyde Bryson and Mildred Zebley Bryson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Sara Ferguson Bryson, his loving wife of 58 years; sisters, Phyllis Bryson and Janet Bryson Gayland; and his brother, William Clyde Bryson, Jr.
Dan was a graduate of the Uniontown High School with the class of 1950 and served as class president. Dan briefly attended Lafayette College and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Roanoke during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return, he graduated from the General Motors Institute and joined the family business, Bryson Motors, a business started by his father in 1923. Dan went on to run the business, selling Oldsmobiles, Cadillacs and GMC trucks until his retirement in 1994.
He was an active member of the Asbury United Methodist Church, Asbury Men's Bible Class, and the United Methodist Men. He also served on many church committees and taught Sunday School for many years. He was also a regular at the Wednesday morning Christian Men's Fellowship Breakfast and for many years was devoted to his 5 a.m. workout at the Uniontown YMCA.
Dan was an enthusiastic cyclist and he, and good friend Larry George, could often be found cycling through Hopwood and the Uniontown area. He also took many cycling trips with his brothers, Larry, and other family members across Iowa, and other states. One of his greatest experiences was the 'Bryson Assault on England' in 1985; a cycling trip through England with his children, Dan and Sarah; and brothers Bill and Bob, and their families.
Dan was dedicated to his community and served as a member on many charitable and civic organizations, including the United Way, Salvation Army, and the Uniontown Rotary Club. He was also a member of Laurel Lodge #651 F & AM. In 1996, he was recognized for his community service and was named 'Citizen of the Year' by the Chamber of Commerce. For many years, he was the cofounded and race director of the Uniontown Triathlon, which benefitted the Salvation Army.
Left to cherish Dan's memory are his son, James Daniel Bryson Jr and wife Sherry of Hopwood; daughter, Sarah Jane Smith and husband Reid of Smock; grandchildren, Rebecca S. Burns and husband Joseph of Dover; and Christopher A. Smith of Wheeling, WV; brother Robert C. Bryson, of Chazy, NY; sister-in-law Phyllis Bryson of Raleigh, NC; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, due to the uncertain current conditions, visitation and a service celebrating Dan's life will held for family with interment to follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
The family suggests donations to Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar Street, Uniontown, PA 15401; or the Salvation Army, 32 West Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to his very special caregivers for the loving care and support they provided to him and his family.
The family suggests that memories and condolences may be sent to the family at adferguson.com and the funeral home Facebook page.
