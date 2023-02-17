Georges Township,
Uniontown
James "Traveler" "Jim" Daniel Goodwin, 73, of Georges Township, Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Collier, a son of Robert and Helen Delorenzo Goodwin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Goodwin, Bob Goodwin, Donald "Duck" Goodwin.
He was a 1968 graduate of Fairchance Georges High School and joined the U.S. Navy right after graduation.
He was a truck driver all of his life and most recently employed by K & L Transport.
He was a lifetime member of North Union Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8543 and the American Legion Post 51. He was a diehard West Virginia Mountaineer fan who bled blue and gold. Jim enjoyed camping and especially enjoyed shining on his Peterbilt.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sandra Plahs Goodwin; children, Tammy (Adam) Schneider, Robert Goodwin, John (Jodie) Anthony, Tammy Anthony; goddaughter, Abby Gunoe; godson, Bruce Gunoe; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; sister, Donna (Tim) Yekel; brother, Mark (Kathy) Goodwin; several nieces, nephews and cousins; his camper family; many friends; and fur baby, Ginger.
Traveler's family will receive friends from 1 to 6 p.m., the time of his funeral service, Saturday, February 18, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating the service. Full Military Rights and Honors will be accorded by The George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103 following the funeral service.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
