Uniontown
James David Wilson, Sr., 40, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Uniontown, on November 12, 1981, a son of William David and Dorothy Pearl Dean Wilson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 grandsons, Jaden Lee Ford, Jacob Lee Wilson; brother, Roy Dean Jr; and sister Bobbie Jo Snyder.
David is survived by his children, James Wilson, Jr., Britney Snyder; two brothers; and six sisters.
David's family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
