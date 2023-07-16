Ohiopyle
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 6:59 am
James Donald Bungard Jr., 83, of Ohiopyle, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Mon General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Jim was born October 11, 1939, in Price Hospital, Confluence, a son of the late Pauline Fleming and James Donald “Don” Bungard.
In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Thompson.
Jim is survived by brothers, Harley of Alaska, and Troy (Carolyn) of Ohiopyle; nephews, Troy Alan (Jessica) of Penn Craft, and Jonathan of Tennessee; nieces, Crystal of Pennsylvania and Jennifer Thompson (Joel Macritchie) of Virginia; great-nieces, Lila Bungard and Lily Macritchie; and great- nephews, Hunter Bungard and Logan Macritchie.
Jim wore many different hats throughout his working years from Penn Line early on and retiring from US Steel’s Homestead Works as a machinist, and for Water and Waste Water Treatment at Nemacolin Woodlands. While all seemed to have a measure of fondness and memories, the one hat that seemed to carry true passion and love for his fellow man was that of a firefighter. His passion for improving fire service, whether at his home station of Ohiopyle (Station 31) or throughout neighboring areas, counties or districts, Jim continued to learn, instruct and serve along his brethren, brothers and sisters in this endeavor until he responded to that last and glorious call from the almighty calling him home to rest.
Jim’s family will honor his last wishes that there will be no viewing or services held for him.
Interment will be held privately with the family at Sugar Grove Cemetery.
