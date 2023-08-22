Farmington
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Updated: August 23, 2023
Farmington
James Donovan Moore V, 30, of Farmington, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023.
He was born July 29, 1993, in Uniontown. He is the son of the late James D. Moore IV and Amy Ravenscroft.
James is survived by his grandmother, Donna Ravenscroft of Uniontown; aunt and uncle, Jamie (John) Supensky of Uniontown and their children, Ruger and Caleb; and aunt, Patricia Scarlet of Uniontown and her children, Kayla, Chyanne and Jade.
Arrangements are under the direct care of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME (FARMINGTON). As per the family’s wishes all services will be held privately.
