Leisenring
James E. "JB" Butler Sr., 77, of West Leisenring, passed away suddenly at home, Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Jim was born January 23, 1944, in Uniontown, a son of Harry and Mary Jane Hidock Butler.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harry Jr. and John; sisters, Ella, Josephine, Betty, Dorothy and Mary.
Jim leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Newcomer Butler; sons, James Butler Jr. and wife Debbie of West Leisenring, Daniel Butler and wife Jodi of Uniontown; nephew, James Ferrari and wife Annette of New Salem.
James' family and his wife were his greatest loves. He leaves behind 10 grandchildren who he adored and called him Pappy, Theresa, Matthew, Sarah, Jeffrey and Jenna Butler, Drew McGettigan, Hayley and Alex Gass and Tyler Ferrari and Wally Kitta; one great-grandson, Daxton McGettigan; and several nieces and nephews. He also loved his fur grandbabies.
JB or Pappy, as he was known to everyone, was happiest when surrounded by family and watching sports with his sons.
Jim served his country with the United States Marine Corps and was an honorary member of approximately 60 years with the North Union Volunteer Fire Department, Station #44. JB loved being a firefighter and developed many long lasting friendships. He loved collecting fire memorabilia. He was an avid softball player with Lemont and was a 1963 graduate of North Union High School, worked for U.S. Steel and later retired from Wal Mart.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, August 29, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Monday, August 30, with Pastor Aleda Menchyk officiating. A firemen's memorial service will be accorded in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
