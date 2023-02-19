Uniontown
James E. Churilla Sr., 85, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in Hillside Manor, with loving family by his side.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 17. Visitation continues in the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be offered, Saturday, February 18. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, with Father Tony Klimko officiating. Entombment will be private at Sylvan Heights Mausoleum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.