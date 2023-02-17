Uniontown
James E. Churilla Sr., 85, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in Hillside Manor, with loving family by his side. He was born May 20, 1937, in Uniontown, a son of the late Stephen A. Churilla and Elizabeth Hudick Churilla.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyliss Lescar Churilla; brother-in-law, Frank Maraugha; and his granddog, Emilio.
Jim was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. He was a 1955 graduate of North Union High School and a 1959 graduate of West Virginia University, with a degree in accounting.
Jim worked as a CPA and was a partner at McClure and Wolfe. He was a member of the American Institute of CPA's, PA Institute of CPA's, Chamber of Commerce past president of JC's, Fayette County Senior's Golf League and Uniontown Country Club.
Jim enjoyed golfing and spending time with his friends at McDonalds. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Left to cherish Jim's memory are his son, James E. Churilla Jr. and wife Brenda of Cheat Lake, W.Va.; daughter, Janelle Churilla and husband Steven Saiz of Uniontown; brother-in-law, Larry Lescar and wife Paula of Virginia; sister-in-law, Marlene Maraugha of Ohio; grandchildren, Chelsea Churilla, and Philip Churilla and wife Kristy; great-grandchildren, Leo and Wilson Churilla; granddog, Gia; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 17, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be offered, Saturday, February 18. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, with Father Tony Klimko officiating. Entombment will be private at Sylvan Heights Mausoleum.
