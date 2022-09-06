Uniontown
James E. "Jim" Dillon, 90, died peacefully Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in Uniontown. Born in Masontown, Jim was a son of the late John W. Dillon and Elizabeth Merck.
For nearly 30 years, Jim served the public in the Social Security Administration's Uniontown District Office, retiring in 1987 as the office's assistant district manager.
Before joining Social Security, Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in France, and also studied engineering at West Virginia University.
Jim greatly loved the Deer Lake community of Chalk Hill, where he lived for 55 years. He was a life-long learner and greatly enjoyed reading, solving problems, and helping others.
Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Vincent, William "Bill", and Paul Dillon; and his sisters, Kathleen Kelly, Mary Frances Whyel, Sr. Eleanor Dillon, Elizabeth Caffrey, and Patricia Lombardo.
He is survived by his two daughters, Michelle Dillon and Laura Dillon Van Vlack of Woodstock, N.Y.; and his two grandchildren, Erik Van Vlack of Watertown, Mass., and Haley Van Vlack of Ogden, Utah; along with his youngest sister, Florence Sidorowicz of New York; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim's daughters are especially grateful for the loving support over the recent years from local family, neighbors, and caregivers.
A private family service will be held to commemorate Jim's life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fayette County Community Action Agency at https://fccaa.org/donate/.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., of Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
