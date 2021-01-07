Uniontown
James E. Grubbs, 98, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
James was born April 3, 1922, in Mt. Braddock, a son of Lloyd and Ethel Thomas Grubbs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Sarah Catherine Miller Grubbs; daughters Roberta Kelly and Sandra Passell; his brothers, Lloyd And Austin Grubbs; sister Betty Weltz; granddaughter Roberta Machen; and a great-grandson, Nathan Machen.
James is survived by his children, Jacqueline McFerron and husband Richard of Ohio, James "Jay" Grubbs of Uniontown, David Grubbs, Timothy Grubbs and wife Ginny of Uniontown, Lori K. Grubbs of Uniontown; his brothers, Ralph Grubbs of Smock and J. T. Grubbs of Connellsville; 20 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
James enjoyed helping at the senior center and delivering meals on wheels. He was also an usher for the state theatre.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 9, in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Interment is private.
