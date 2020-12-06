Dunbar
James E. Marnell Sr., 81, of Dunbar, died peacefully Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born August 22, 1939, in Dunbar, a son of the late John and Goldie Murray Marnell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Elma Robinson Marnell, lovingly known as "Tucky" by her loved ones; also siblings Theresa Cook, Rose Jean Baker, Nina Riley, Robert Marnell, John D. Marnell, and infant brother Michael; and a brother-in-law, John Frick.
James was Catholic by faith, and had attended Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Connellsville.
He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during Peacetime era. Prior to retirement, he was a welder for Rack Engineering on the west side of Connellsville for 35 years.
Affectionately known as "Bunch" by his family and friends, he was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Mark Orndorff and wife Laura of Spartanburg, S.C., and James E. Marnell Jr. and wife Christine of Lemont Furnace; three beloved grandchildren, Alexis Orndorff, Rachel Marnell and Madison Marnell; his sister, Regina Frick of Dunbar; a sister-in-law, Geneva Marnell of Texas; a brother-in-law, William Robinson and wife Mary Jo of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews, and their families.
The immediate family and close friends were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 4, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, and from noon until the 1 p.m. blessing service Saturday, December 5, with the Very Reverend Father Paul Lisik officiating and military honors accorded. Social distancing must be observed, and masks must be worn as mandated by CDC COVID-19 restrictions.
Interment will be privately held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
