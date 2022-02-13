Uniontown
James E. Savage, 86, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
He was born on December 1, 1935, in Uniontown, the son of the late Earl E. and Emma Louise Savage.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris A. Mihalko; brother-in-law, Daniel; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Lazaran Savage.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen Bittinger Savage; their son, James E. Savage, Jr. and wife Christine of Washington, D.C.; brother, Dr. Earl J. Savage of Mishawaka, Indiana; numerous nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends, including a special neighbor, Jill Spegar, whom was the first person Jim met while cleaning bricks for the fireplace of our future home. She was 8 years old at that time and we have enjoyed her being a part of our family's events for 48 years.
Jim was an educator and coach, which suited his personality and enthusiasm for all sports. Over his 40 years of teaching, he also supervised summer playground activities for North Union students. Jim always had time to listen and joke with his 7th graders. His fair and attentive mannerisms stayed as pleasant memories with these students long after their junior high experiences.
We would like to thank Clara and Joe Cain for their constant and untiring support over the past several years. All families should be so fortunate to have such love and kindness during times of adversity; and Amedisys Hospice for Jim's excellent care and for the knowledge they offered Karen in helping with his daily care.
Family and friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 until 6 p.m. Sunday, February 13th.
A private Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday February 14th. Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.