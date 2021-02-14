Lemont Furnace
James E. Stone, 68, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at his home. He was born July 7, 1952, in Uniontown, a son of Barbara Faye Allison Stone and the late Joseph Stone.
In addition to his father, James was preceded in death by a brother, Nick Stone; and a sister, Barbara "BJ" Bosley.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Mary Thomas Yauger Stone; daughter, Kristy Stone of Masontown; grandsons, Christian Stone and girlfriend Maddie, Maurice, Cameron and Mason Jackson; great-granddaughter, Ivy Renee Rose Stone, all of Masontown; stepchildren, Tom Yauger and fiance Justina, Katie (Ken) Morris and Amanda Yauger; step-grandchildren, Logan, Lily and Lucas; brothers and sisters, Susan (John) Grimplin, Paul (Nancy) Stone, Robert Stone, Robin (Randy) Bonecutter; and many nieces and nephews.
James was a Methodist by faith. He retired from Head Start Fayette County after 27 years.
To honor James wishes, funeral arrangements were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
