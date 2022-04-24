formerly of Uniontown
James Edison Fosbrink, born April 11, 1922, left this world for his Lord's loving arms Wednesday, March 16, 2022, just weeks shy of his 100th birthday.
Jim, Jimmy, Fuzz or Dad, as he was known by family and friends, left us just one day before what would have been his wife, Patrica's 99th birthday. Jim left this world as he lived his life, on his own terms. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Born in Uniontown to May Balsley Fosbrink and John Fosbrink, he was the youngest of five. Jim rode his bike delivering telegrams for Western Union. Jim graduated in 1940 from South Union High School and quickly entered the Auto Mechanics program at the National Youth Administration (NYA) Trade School in Shippensburg.
After making new friends and getting life experience under his belt, he followed his dad's footstep and worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad as an oiler and car repairman.
In 1943, he enlisted into the military and served in the U.S. Army - Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he married his dancing partner from the USO, Eileen Patricia Mix, March 2, 1946.
For years, Jim actively published a newsletter and coordinated South Union High School reunions for his class and others. He was so proud of the group of former classmates who gathered for their 50th reunion.
In 2010, he self-published a collection of his works in a book entitled, "My Days on the Extension and Other Tales". This book recounts memories of his life and fun times growing up on the Extension, Uniontown. The book is available for purchase on amazon.com. He has been published in Readers' Digest, Coal People and Pennsylvania, Reunion, Grit magazines and Plus Magazine of California and Senior Magazine of Phoenix.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Barbara; son, Gary and his wife, Carol; nieces, Bertha Metheny Cecchini, Roberta Metheny, Joyce Fosbrink Ballouz; nephews, Butch Metheny, John Bailey, John Wheeler; and multiple other nieces and nephews.
Burial, for both Jim and Pat Fosbrink, will take place later in 2022 at Mount Olive Cemetery, Connellsville, in the Fosbrink Family plot.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jim's name to the Fayette County Historical Society to assist with its library and research program at P.O. Box 193, Uniontown, PA 15401. The Historical Society will be accepting Jim's papers into its document collection.
His full obituary can be viewed at https://www.simplycremationscharlotte.com/obituaries/James-Fosbrink/#!/Obituary
