Republic
James Edward Eadie, 89, of Republic, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 26, 1932, in Royal, son of the late Thomas and Verna Sholtis Eadie
Jim was a Veteran of The Korean Conflict, serving with the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany.
He was a coal miner and retired from Consol Energy in 1994, a member of Fairbank Rod and Gun Club, and Amend Gun Club
He was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting with his family.
Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Rose Marie Shabin Eadie; two sisters, Audrey Volek and Susan Moser.
Jim is survived by his five children, Jamie Tolnai and Tom, Beverly Garbutt and husband Jack, Michele Apicella and husband John, James Eadie and Sherree, and Leslie (Ranaldi) Eadie and Conrad; 12 grandchildren, Aimee Tolnai and Melissa, Travis Tolnai, Derek Tolnai, Jack Garbutt and Jamie, Jill Hunt and Bill, Kevin Garbutt and Apryle, Cory Apicella, Dustin Eadie and Christa, Nick Eadie and Karrie, Brianna Kollar and Ellie, Tony Ranaldi, and Ryan Ranaldi; 12 great-grandchildren, Haley Tolnai, Eva Tolnai, Hunter Tolnai, Amelia Garbutt, Katlyn Hunt, Briana Hunt, Madeline Lindsay, Kevin Garbutt, Jr., Rowan Eadie, Hensley Eadie, Sawyer Eadie, and Griffin Eadie; his fur-babies, Elmer and Tinker Bell.
Friends will be received in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon, on Friday, November 26th, at which time a Funeral Service will be held.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in James’ name to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
