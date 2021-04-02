Markleysburg
James Edward Glisan, 88, of Markleysburg, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born December 14, 1932, to James R. Glisan and Sally Dennis Glisan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Angeline Glisan in 1992. Also preceding him in death were his siblings, Ray Glisan, Florence Dennis, Dorothy Garbart, Olive Rugg, Cleo Black, Helen Porachan, Pauline Harbaugh, Eugene Glisan and Donald Glisan.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Leroy Edward Glisan and wife Faye, and Harold Scott Glisan and wife Sonya; grandchildren Erin McLaughlin and husband Joe, Kelly Glisan, Andrew Glisan, and Nicole Hartman and husband Justin; his great-grandchildren, Joshua and wife Kyra, and David and Samuel; great-great-grandchild Lucas Keith McLaughlin; and special nieces Brenda Smuke and Marsha Kovach.
James was retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #354. He was a member of Bethel Church in Farmington. He was a retired fireman with Markleysburg Henry Clay Fire Department.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 2, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of service Saturday, April 3, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Steve Davis officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
