James Edward Moore

Carmichaels
James Edward "Spider" Moore, 88, of Carmichaels, died Monday, December 21, 2020, in his home, following a brief illness. He was born December 15, 1932, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Walter and Nellie Moore.
Mr. Moore was a 1951 graduate of Cumberland Township High School, where he was a star athlete. Upon graduation he went on to play a year of Minor League Baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War and upon returning home from service he started his family. Mr. Moore worked for the Crucible Mine, US Steel Company and Dilworth Mine over his career.
After his retirement, he loved to cook, especially new recipes, watch old movies on the TCM channel and dance to polka music with the love of his life, Anna Mae.
Mr. Moore was a member of St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh in Carmichaels.
On January 31, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Anna Mae Obrovac, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, James Moore (Shirley) of Waynesburg; son-in-law Gary Billetz of Greensboro; two grandchildren, Ashley Moore (Brandon) of Waynesburg and Shirley Cook (Josh) of Holbrook; two great-grandchildren, Ivie and Gabriel Cook.
Deceased is a daughter, Elaine Moore Billetz. He was the last of his immediate family.
Arrangements are private and under direction of the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
