Adah
James Edward Olesko, 81, of Adah, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 in Peroni's Personal Care Home, Uniontown, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Republic on December 10, 1940 a son of the late Andrew E. and Elsie Winterhalter Olesko.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Theresa Ann Gancos Olesko; brothers, George Olesko, William Olesko, Sr.; sister, Marie Kopacko.
Jim was a life long member of the Church of the Madonna, Cardale, Pa, now a member of St. Frances of Assisi Parish of Footedale. He was an avid trout fisherman, hunter and life member of the Fairbank Rod & Gun Club. He loved spending time with his family, will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army and received recognition for his shooting ability.
He is survived by his sons, Anthony Olesko of Thompson 1, and John Olesko, Sr. and his wife Bonnie of Grindstone; grandsons, Floyd Armel Jr. and his wife Amy of Hopwood, John Olesko, Jr. and partner Jerryme Chope of Crucible; granddaughter, Destinie Olesko of Grindstone; great-granddaughters: Alayna Armel and Adley Armel of Hopwood; siblings, Arlene Shipley of Roscoe, Kathleen Dendor and husband Paul of Alexandria, VA, Andrew Olesko Jr. and wife Joyce of Thompson #1, Albert Olesko and wife Joann of Republic; several nieces and nephews; lifelong friend, Jackie Savini.
Jim's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 25, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, Pa where a Blessing Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday with Father Marion Pates, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cardale, Pa.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.