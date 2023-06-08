Masontown
James Edward Sittig, 58, of Masontown, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in WVU Medicine Uniontown Emergency Room, Uniontown.
He was born July 7, 1964, in Pittsburgh, a son of Jacob Armel Albright and the late Angelina Padilla Sittig.
James was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1982. Before retiring, he was employed at US Steel Corporation, Clairton.
He was a member of Masontown Pal's Club, Leckrone Rod and Game and Masontown Fish and Game clubs.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Sarah Albright-Sittig and fiance Jeff of Kansas City, Mo., and Angela Steele; brother, John Albright and wife Lek of Las Vegas, Nev.; nieces, Jessica Steele and Melissa Sather; and nephew, Justin Steele; aunt, Gloria Ralick; several cousins; and special friend, Judy McDonald.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.