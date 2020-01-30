James Edward "Jay" Stokely IV, 61, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Aspinwall.
Jay, as he was affectionally know to his family and friends, was born December 27, 1958, in Dormont, to the late Dorothy (Casey) and James Stokely. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jess Stokely.
Jay entered the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his country at Fort Benning, Ga. Following his enlistment in the U.S. Army, Jay worked for numerous organizations. In 2010, Jay started working for Vocational Services in the Homeless Veterans Supported Employment Program, also known as HVSEP, where he received a STAR Award for Special Thanks Recognition. Jay was promoted to CWT/TR Housing Program as a social services assistant (CWT/TR Tech). He proudly served this program from 2013 until 2019, when he retired. Jay enjoyed his time and involvement while working at the VA and took pride in returning the favor of a fellow vet.
Jay is survived by his loving wife, Shelley Denise Stokely; three siblings, sister Joy (Randy) Hindman of Bentleyville and brothers Jim (Grace) Curry of Pittsburgh, and Jeffery Stokely; daughter Janel Nicholas of Pittsburgh; four sons, James Myers of Spokane, Wash., Tony Myers of Wenatchee, Wash., Julian Nicholas and Justin Nicholas of Pittsburgh; a very close friend, Ron Donnelly of Pittsburgh; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in addition to numerous other family and friends.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, February 1, at the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 401 Baltimore Street, Brownsville. Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
