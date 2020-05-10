Uniontown
James Edward Swaney, 69, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born November 10, 1950, in Uniontown. Preceding him in death were his parents, Peter and Eleanore Smith Swaney; and a brother, Paul Swaney.
James was a self-employed HVAC plumbing contractor. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cynthia Lynn Miller Swaney; son, Bret Swaney and wife Jillian of Uniontown; daughter, Erin Swaney and husband Juan Villamil of Loxahatchee, Fla.; four grandchildren, Paige Swaney, Aiden Swaney, Xander Swaney and Antonio Villamil; and a sister, Susan Heagy of Newark, Delaware.
Services for James were private under the direction of the Shell Funeral Home, Inc., 164 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.