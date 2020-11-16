Hopwood
James Edward Tobal, 75, of Hopwood, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born October 4, 1945, in Uniontown, a son of the late Peter A. Tabol and Sophia Gabor Tabol.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Elleard Tobal, with whom he would have celebrated 53 years of marriage November 18; two sons, Ted Tobal (Kelly) of Hopwood and Daniel Tobal (Kacy) of Huntersville, N.C.; three beloved granddaughters, Riley, Paige and Lucy, who were his source of joy; a brother, Michael Tobal (Anita); a sister, Eileen Quarrick (Bernie); and a niece and three nephews.
He graduated from North Union High School Class of 1963, and earned his Bachelor of Science and Master's degree in Education from California University of Pennsylvania.
Mr. Tobal retired from Laurel Highlands High School after 36 years as a History teacher, where he impacted the lives of countless students. He served as president of the Laurel Highlands High School Board of Education and the Fayette County Career and Technical Institution. He was involved with many local civic organizations and projects such as the Hopwood Village Project, Lions Club and TIC Program as educational chair for the Chestnut Ridge Trout Unlimited. Since 1990, he was a member of the South Union Township Planning Commission. He was a proponent of the historical significance of Fayette County, and an avid sportsman and conservationist.
Following a private family gathering, he will lie in repose for the public in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 3:30 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 17. Prayers of Transfer will be held Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.
The Funeral Mass will be held in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 18.
Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a scholarship fund, which will be published on the funeral home website.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
