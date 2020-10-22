New Salem
James Eugene Eicher, 72, of New Salem, went home with his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Jim was a member of Pennsville Baptist Church and loved his Lord and loved to witness to everyone he talked to, and he talked to everyone.
Jim also loved his family with every ounce of his being.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Shaffer Eicher and Martha Morris Eicher along with many other family members.
Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, his wife of 48 years, Suzanne Marie Hallberg Eicher. Jim and Suzie would have celebrated 49 years of marriage October 25, 2020. Jim loved his children as well, Steven James Eicher, Brian Neal Eicher and wife Donna, Kevin Joel Eicher and wife Carmen, Michele Marie Eicher Miller and husband Kristopher Miller, and Daniel Eugene Eicher and wife Heather; his loving grandchildren, Isaac Joel Eicher, Karlee Marie Eicher, Chloe Morgan Eicher, Makiah Mickens, Tai Mickens and TroShawn Mickens; great-granddaughter Laela Howard; his brother, Richard Eicher and wife Donna; sister Linda Feipel; many brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and numerous friends, those he worked with until his retirement from SCI Fayette, where he is known as Big Ike; and his special pet cat, Fluffy.
Jim served in the United States Air Force, the Air National Guard and Army Guard. He loved to read the Bible and spend time with family. Jim loved to hunt with his boys and just sit and talk with family and friends for hours. If you ever met Jim, you would not forget him. Jim was one of a kind and he will be greatly missed.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 23. Additional greeting of friends and family in the Pennsville Baptist Church, 3298 Richey Road, Mount Pleasant, from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, October 24, with Pastor Robert Bixel and Pastor Terry Murray co-officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, with military rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
