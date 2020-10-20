James Eugene Gordon

Uniontown
James Eugene "Shorty" Gordon, 65, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 16, 2020, in his home.
He was born February 7, 1955, in Uniontown, a son of the late Howard and Betty Holland Gordon.
Shorty was employed by The City of Uniontown Sewage Authority as a sanitary sewer operator.
He was an avid hunter. Shorty was a member of the Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club and Amend Gun Club.
Every year, he participated in the annual turkey shoot for the children with The Amend Gun Club.
He led a simple life, but gave love and help to everyone he encountered.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Gordon and Bill Gordon; three sisters, Sheila Dressel, Joyce Beatty and Shelly Savage.
Shorty is survived by his only daughter, his pride and joy, Gayle Gordon and her special friend, Kevin Forsythe; his only beloved granddaughter, Bailey Gordon; brother Howard Gordon and wife Tammy; five sisters, Linda Varndell and husband Henry, Donna Tewell, Shirley Gordon, Helen Hileman, Diana Morgan and husband Mark; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 19. Visitation continues from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, and from 10 until the 11 a.m funeral service Wednesday, October 21, in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, with the Rev. Charles O'Brien and Pastor Jason Lamer co-officiating. A fellowship meal will immediately follow the service in Faith Assembly of God Church, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
