Perry Township
James F. Lint, 63, of Perry Township, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills.
Born July 24, 1959, in Uniontown, he was the son of the late Philip E. Lint, Sr. and Flora Lee Raupach Lint.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Mr. Lint was retired from Durabond Pipe Coating, McKeesport, and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Anna Marie Tominello and husband, Brad Robertson, of Dawson; son, Philip 'Critter' Tominelllo, of Perryopolis, son, James Lint, of Perryopolis; brother, Philip 'Toug' Lint, of Perryopolis; eight grandchildren, Hunter, Alaina, Juleigha, Austine, Cheyenne, Gunner, Mia and Emma; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his two sisters, Flora 'Babe' Mickey and Linda M. Lint Johnson.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made directly to the funeral home.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
