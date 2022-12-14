James Francis DeLorenzo, Jr.

formerly of Collier
James "Jiggs" Francis DeLorenzo, Jr., 97, formerly of Collier, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 16, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 17, in Ss Cyril & Methodious. A complete obituary will be published tomorrow.
Condolences are welcome at goldsborofabry.com.
