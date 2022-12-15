formerly of Collier
James "Jiggs" Francis DeLorenzo, Jr., 97, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, with his loving family by his side. James was born and raised in Uniontown, (Collier), where he spent most of his life. He formerly resided with family in Louisville, Ky., and most recently in Virginia.
James was married to the love of his life, Josephine Rose Filmeck. They celebrated 75 years together in June. They graduated from Georges Township High School in 1944 and enjoyed many reunions with their beloved classmates.
James is a veteran of WWII, enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps during his senior year of high school. He served as a PFC Field Lineman in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater until the end of the war. He spoke often of being present during the Japanese surrender. He was a lifelong member of the VFW in Uniontown.
James worked for US Steel in McKeesport, until his retirement. He then worked until age 80 with the Chury family concrete business. He enjoyed doing various jobs for anyone who needed him. He spent much of his time remodeling the family home and maintaining his beautiful yard.
During his younger years, James was a baseball star in the local league and later played in the senior league. He was a loyal fan of all the Pittsburgh sports teams, especially his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.
One of his favorite times of the year was hunting season, a passion he held for many years. He enjoyed deer hunting in Pa., W.Va., and Md. with friends and relatives, and he joined hunting excursions to Wyoming and northeastern Canada.
His love of sports continued throughout his life. A favorite pastime was watching all types of sports and attending and cheering on his daughters and grandchildren at their events. He was young at heart and fun-lovingsled-riding with his kids, riding the waves with the grandchildren, and going to amusement parks. He enjoyed vacationing with family in the USA and abroad, including visits to the countries of his sons-in-law.
Jiggs never met a stranger, and he shared his colorful stories about his family and his life with anyone who would listen!
James was predeceased by his son, James F. DeLorenzo, III; his parents, James F. DeLorenzo, Sr. and Elizabeth Rae Waser DeLorenzo; his siblings, Charles (Donna) DeLorenzo and Geraldine (Earl) Swaney; and his grandsons, Jalil and Esah Maamry.
James is survived by his wife, Josephine R. Filmeck DeLorenzo; his children, Marilyn (Vasken) Tenekjian, Carolyn (Riad) Saradar, JoAnne (Eddie) Maamry; his grandchildren, Cherene Saradar, Jeffrey Saradar, Christine Tenekjian (Drew Fogarty), Mark Tenekjian (Laura Litwiller), Laura Tenekjian (Sean Conlon), Justin (Lisa) DeLorenzo, Ameerah Maamry; great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Nyri, Jeyra, Behr, Remi and Aida. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Goldsboro-Fabry Funeral Home, Inc., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance. Visitation hours are from 3 to 8 p.m. Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 17th at Saints Cyril & Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 50 N. Morgantown Street, Fairchance. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care James received at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va., and UVA Haymarket Medical Center in Gainesville, Va.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Maryknoll Missions.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsborofabry.com.
