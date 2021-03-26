Uniontown
James Francis Mahoney Jr., 80, of Gaithersburg, Md., passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, in his residence, surrounded by his family. Born December 28, 1940, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late James Francis Mahoney and Gertrude Livingston Mahoney.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diana Mahoney.
He was the loving father of James F. Mahoney III (Kristi) and Kariane E. Fitzgerald; grandchildren Josh Testa, Jaret Mahoney, Jamie Mahoney, Kali Mahoney, Shae Fitzgerald and Trent Fitzgerald. He is also survived by brothers Daniel (Dorreen), Tim (Beth), Phil (Gayle); as well as sisters Marsha (Bob) and Frances (Craig).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Parker and a brother-in-law, Donald Parker.
After serving his country as a Marine and his community as a Montgomery County police officer, Jim became a small business owner, employing well over 1,000 people that he personally worked with and inspired.
Jim was well known for his friendly nature and positive attitude among his many friends. He loved sports and was a regular fixture at his grandchildren's various sporting events, attending as many games as he could. He coached for many years in the local community, touching the lives of an entire generation of children.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 28, in Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Md. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
