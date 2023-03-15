Uniontown
James Frank Ransaw, 68, of Uniontown, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburg.
James was born on May 21, 1954, in Alabama, the son of Mack Baker and Senus Seymour.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Denise Karen Walker Ransaw; son, James Rudy Duane Ransaw; brother, Jackie Horton; and sister, Nadine Smiley.
James was an avid follower of the Lord, a social butterfly, respectful man, comedian, kindhearted and a hard worker.
James is survived by his children, Betty Ransaw, Shaunise Karen Ransaw, Tushon Karena Ransaw and Jamal Ransaw, all of Uniontown; grandchildren, Carson James Ransaw-Young, Shaun James Reuben Ransaw-Taylor, Jeanise Karen Ransaw-Taylor and Jackson Sterling Ransaw-Dehaven; brothers, Ronald Seymour and John Oglesby; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family will be received in the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, a service will be held in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m., interment will follow in Mt. Saint Macrina Cemetery and Mausoleum, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.