Fairchance
James Franklin "J.F." Reckard Jr., 76, of Fairchance, passed away, in his home, Monday, March 20, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Ruby Bucklew and James F. Reckard, Sr.
J.F. is survived by his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, and wife of 56 years, Karen Kukla Reckard; his daughter, Lynn (Jim) Rose of Murrysville; and sons, James (Marla) Reckard III of Bel Air, Md., Derek (Kristen) Reckard of Jefferson Hills, and Pete (Amanda) Reckard of Bowling Green, Ky.; his grandchildren, Justin (Denise) and Alyssa Rose, Malia (Alec) Tebbe, Haley and James Reckard IV, Marina, T.J. and Tessa Reckard, Patrick, Lilah and Kye Reckard; and great-granddaughter, Anne Marie Rose; sister, Beverly Pastorius; and brother, Duane (Shelley) Reckard; sister-in-law, Patricia Joseph; and brother-in-law, Bob (Unna) Kukla; and many nieces and nephews.
J.F. was born in Uniontown February 15, 1947, and grew up in Collier. He was a 1965 graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School, where he excelled at football, basketball and baseball.
He earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education with a focus on Earth and Physical Science from California State College in 1969.
He was a teacher for 35 years in the Albert Gallatin School District serving at Point Marion Junior High, Fairchance Georges Junior/Senior High School, Tri Valley and Albert Gallatin senior high schools.
J.F. was a longtime head and assistant coach for the school district, coaching boys and girls basketball, football and baseball, winning section championships in multiple years. He was especially proud of his 1979 and 1980 Section 16 Championship Baseball Teams and 1983-1987 Section 11 Champion Girls Basketball Teams. He led multiple teams to WPIAL playoff appearances.
He was also an accomplished carpenter. As co-owner of Reckard-Eicher Construction Co., he built many homes in the Fairchance area, and taught his boys the meaning of hard work, laboring beside him all summer long on numerous roofing jobs, remodels, additions and other construction projects.
Of all the things in his life, he was probably most proud of his children and their families. He would say "When he signed on to be a Dad, he signed on for life". He instilled in them a scientific mindset, and all followed in his footsteps into science-related fields. His own father worked tirelessly to instill in him the importance of what an education can do for you.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, where visitation continues from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, March 24. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences for the family are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.