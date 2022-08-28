Uniontown
James G. "Sonny" Adams, 82, of Uniontown, passed on Friday, August 26, 2022.
He was born on June 1, 1940, in Newtown, son of the late George and Anna Adams.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Adams; and his son, Joseph Adams.
James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet A. Hagar Adams; his son, James A. Adams and his wife Karen; four grandsons; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Pat Roebuck.
As per Sonny's wishes, services will be private and in the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown.
