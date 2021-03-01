Lamont Furnace
James G. Piovarchy Sr., 71, of Lemont Furnace, died from complications of the COVID-19 virus Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in UPMC Magee Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 28. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, March 1, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, with the Rev. Travis Edgers officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home, followed by private interment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
For the safety of others and prevention of spreading this devastating virus, please wear protective masks, practice social distancing, and avoid physical contact such as hugging.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
