Lamont Furnace
James G. Piovarchy Sr., 71, of Lemont Furnace, died from complications of the COVID-19 virus Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in UPMC Magee Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born September 11, 1949, in Uniontown, a son of the late Paul Piovarchy Sr. and Anna L. Johnson Piovarchy.
James proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
He retired from Centennial Chevrolet garage, where he worked as an auto body repairman for nearly 40 years. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed trapshooting and the outdoors, especially working in his yard. His granddaughters loved being with their "Pap".
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda K. Pomposelli Piovarchy; their sons, James G. Piovarchy Jr. of Lemont Furnace, and Michael L. Piovarchy and wife Dodie of Accident, Md.; his cherished granddaughters, Holly Piovarchy and Andi Piovarchy; a sister, Charlotte Lechner and husband John of Texas; two brothers, Paul Piovarchy and wife Debra of Oklahoma, Charles Piovarchy and wife Darlene of Uniontown; several nieces and nephews; and also his special puppy, "Missy".
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 28, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, March 1, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, with the Rev. Travis Edgers officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home, followed by private interment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
For the safety of others and prevention of spreading this devastating virus, please wear protective masks, practice social distancing, and avoid physical contact such as hugging.
In lieu of flowers or other tributes, please make donations in his memory to Wings for Our Heroes, 1244 Hagevo Road, Windberg, PA 15963, or online at wingsforourheroes.org.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
