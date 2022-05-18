Hopwood
James Galen Dreistadt, 77, of Hopwood, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va..
He was born April 4, 1945 in Uniontown.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marguerite Oliver Shaffer; and step-father, Lee Shaffer.
He is survived by his brother, John Dreistadt of Monroeville; his sister, Lora Shaffer of Pittsburgh; his aunt, Hester Fike and family of Uniontown; and many good friends.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves and was an over the road truck driver.
All arrangements are private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
