Vanderbilt
James Garland Simon, 89, of Vanderbilt, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
He was born at home on January 20, 1934, in Red Line, Pa, a son of the late Joseph and Louise Farrow Simon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 32-year-old grandson, James Anton Povirk; sister and brother-in-law, Betty Huston and husband Bob; brothers and sisters-in-law: Joseph Wayne Simon and wife, Beverly, Arthur Simon and wife, Sandy; brother, Charles Gorgas, Sr; nephew, Jim Simon.
James was a lifelong farmer and gardener. He worked at Pages Wire Mill in Monessen and belonged to the Juniata Sportsmen's Club for many years. He has faithfully attended the Flatwoods Baptist Church for the last 10 years.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Gaylene Tisot Simon; daughters, Laura Povirk and husband Chris of Alverton, Jeannine Shaffer and husband Mike of Greensburg, Kristen Younkin and husband Tom of Little Summit; four grandchildren: Lisa Povirk, Matthew Shaffer, Madison Shaffer, Jacqueline Younkin; brother, Ray Simon and wife, Sarah, many nieces and nephews to whom he was very dear.
The Simon family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m., on Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, Pa.
Additional visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. in Flatwoods Baptist Church, 104 Griffin Road, Vanderbilt where his funeral will take place at 11 a.m. with Pastor Darrel Evans officiating. Interment will follow in Bowman Flatwoods Cemetery, Vanderbilt.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
