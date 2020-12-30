Uniontown
James Groff Driscoll, 88, of Connellsville, died December 27, 2020, at the Laurel Ridge Center in Uniontown. He was born August 11, 1932, in Connellsville, and was a son of the late James M. and Eleanor Groff Driscoll.
The founder and former owner of Fay-West Travel, he graduated from Connellsville High School in 1950. He attended Penn State University and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Journalism from West Virginia University. He was also a graduate of the Dale Carnegie Course.
He served four years in the United States Navy, two of those years in Japan. He attained the rating of Second Class Communications Technician and was the recipient of the Korea Service Medal, the United Nations Medal and the National Defense Medal.
From 1957 to 1962 he was employed by The Daily Courier as an advertising representative and was its Vice President. From 1962 to 1964, he was advertising director of the Delaware State News in Dover, Delaware. He then returned to Connellsville to become Advertising Director of The Daily Courier, a position he held until 1974 when he became General Manager and Publisher of that newspaper. The newspaper was sold in 1975 and he retained that position until 1977 when he opened Fay-West Travel.
He was a past chairman of the board of Highlands Hospital where he served over 12 years and past president of the Fay-West Health System. He served as a director of the Gallatin National Bank/Integra Bank for 20 years. He has served as President of the Connellsville Rotary Club and the Greater Connellsville Chamber of Commerce. He was chairman of the Fayette County Housing Authority and was a past -president of the Connellsville Community Fund, Connellsville Industrial Enterprises and Fayette County Development Council. He was active on several committees of the Braddock Trails District of the Boy Scouts. He has served on the board of the Carnegie Free Library and as secretary of the Hill Grove Cemetery Association. He was a member of the International Order of the Odd Fellows, King Solomon's Lodge 346 Free & Accepted Masons, the Syria Temple AAON-MS, Royal Arch Chapter 283, Uniontown Knights Templar and the Scottish Rite-Valley of Pittsburgh and Uniontown.
He traveled extensively, conducting tours and cruises to many parts of the world. He enjoyed golf and spending time with his family, which includes his wife of 62 years, Shirley Metzger Driscoll. He was a member of the Wooddale Bible Brethren Church where he was an Elder.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his three children, James R. Driscoll (Katheryn) of Chesapeake, Virginia, Elizabeth Beech (Geoff) of Toccoa, Georgia and Laura Crider (Jerry) of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Rebecca (Corey) Driscoll Roe, Michael Driscoll, Jessenia (Micah) Chavez Racke, David Chavez, Tiffany Chavez, Alyssa Chavez, Aaron (Shannon) Crider and Ethan (Hannah) Crider; great-grandchildren, Roran and Winry Crider; and sister, Nancy Custer (Jerry) of Clearwater, Florida.
He was predeceased by his parents, James M. and Eleanor Driscoll; brother, Walter Driscoll; and sisters, Sue Welling and Cora Lee Gaillard.
The family wishes to thank the dedicated team at Laurel Ridge Center for their tireless care and support over the past several years and especially in these challenging times of Covid-19.
Due to the current pandemic concerns, funeral arrangements will be private and services held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the James M. Driscoll Scholarship Fund, Penn State Fayette Campus, 2201 University Drive, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456, or the Wooddale Bible Brethren Church, P.O. Box 702, Connellsville, PA 15425. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
