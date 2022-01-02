Smithfield
James H. Abraham, 72, of Smithfield, went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was born on Valentine's day 1949, to Willard "Wib" Abraham and Hazel Lewis Abraham.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Becky; daughter, Amy Cummings; son, Eric Myers and fiancee, Brynne Geisel. Grandsons, Ryan and Cody; and granddaughter, Mara are also left to cherish PapPap's memory.
Jim was part of the Boy Scouts of America for nearly 50 years. His love for scouting brought him his greatest love, Becky. Their love story began as a friendship that blossomed into an enormous blessing to them both. They were never apart any longer than absolutely necessary. They are true soul mates.
Over the years, he worked for Sears, the Federal Courts, Houze Glass, Rittenhouse Bus Line, Boy Scout Camps Heritage, Conestoga and Buck Run, and Walmart.
He looked forward to his annual Fairchance Georges class reunions and the telling of "Jimmy stories".
Though Jim struggled with an illness, he never let it dampen his sense of humor or love for life. He and Becky visited Disney World, Universal and cruised as often as possible. He loved to garden and keep chickens and goats.
His love for the Lord was evident every day. He touched the lives of so many with his smile and sense of humor. The world is a dimmer place without him here.
The crickets and birds are singing an early morning song. The summer air is just warming up and evaporating the dew from the blades of grass. As over the hills of Camp Conestoga, hundreds of young men awaken to these sounds of nature drowned out by the unmistakable echo of a Tarzan call ringing through the trees and shaking the branches. If you were privileged enough to experience such a wake up call, you were probably one of the people lucky enough to have your life touched by James Abraham in his time in scouting.
If you would like to write down or email your story of how you met or how you and Jimmy got in trouble together, please do so. The family would love to have them. Email them to jim4becky@gmail.com. The family is mourning in private, so there will be no funeral service at this time.
