Ohiopyle
James H. Glisan, 79, of Ohiopyle, passed away peacefully, August 12, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Jim loved his Lord, his family, his work and the great outdoors. He was strong but gentle, quiet but courageous and always maintained a positive attitude in the face of adversity.
August, as summer fades to autumn, was his favorite month and, in his wisdom, he often quoted Psalm 46.
Jim worked as the mountain area United Parcel Service man for many years leading up to his retirement in 1998.
He leaves behind Linda, his loving wife of 59 years; two sons, Eric and his wife Laura and Greg and his wife Shannon; and two beautiful granddaughters, Rachel and Catherine, all of whom he cherished and loved deeply.
Jim is also survived by a brother, Roby Porachan and his wife Val; and an uncle, James E. "Sonny" Glisan.
Friends will be received in THE THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 16, at which time a service will be held in the funeral home with Rev. Beverly Roscoe presiding. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 17. Friends are asked to meet the family at the Farmington Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
