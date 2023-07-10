James H. Harvey, Jr., 92, of Grindstone, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Grandview Estate Memory Care in Elizabeth.
He was born on November 3, 1930, to the late James Harvey, Sr. and Sara Hugland Harvey.
He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and a member of the First Christian Church of Grindstone. James loved hunting, anything outdoors, bingo, playing cards and eating out.
Besides his parents James was predeceased by his wife, Melda Federer Harvey; son, James Harvey, III; great-grandson, Zayden; sisters, Mary Lou Webster and Weezie Vaji; and brothers, Ken Harvey, Bill Harvey and Sam Harvey.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Semachko and husband, Joe; son, Mark Harvey, Sr. and wife, Debbie; daughter-in-law, Margie Harvey; grandchildren: Brent Semachko and wife, Ava, Rachel Jaycox and husband, Shaun, Justin Harvey and wife, Cilla, Shaina Pertinaci and husband, John, Bonnie Benco and wife, Lisa and Mark Harvey, Jr.; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Jane Aldridge, Liz Matty and Butch Harvey; special nieces, Lee Lee, Annie and Shelly; special nephew, Wayne; and several other nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the Reverend Larry Smith officiating. Entombment at Lafayette Memorial Park with full military rites accorded by American Legion Posts 940, 275 and 838.
