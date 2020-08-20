Dunbar
James H. Rankin, 84, of Dunbar, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Hillside Manor Personal Care Home, Oliver.
Jim was born May 18, 1936, a son of the late James A. and Minnie I. Bryner Rankin.
He graduated from Dunbar Township High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961, where he was stationed in Germany. He worked at Anchor Hocking Closure Division for 42 years until his retirement.
Jim loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially loved competing in AKC field trials, where he won many trophies and championships with his beloved beagles over the years.
He is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Peggy Hughes Rankin; daughter Jamie Rankin (Tim Shields); grandson Connor Shields, who was his best buddy and the light of his life; brother Irvin L. "Herk" (Carole) Rankin; special cousins Geraldine Rodkey, her daughter, Debra Sickles, and Sandra Rodkey; several other cousins, nieces, nephews; special friends John and Jenny Maddas and children Katie and John "Gus", who were like family.
In keeping with Jim's wishes, there will be no viewing or services. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Private interment took place Wednesday.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
