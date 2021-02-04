Point Marion
James Hammack, 79, died Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 4, and until 9:30 a.m., when a prayer service will be held, Friday, February 5, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, followed by Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Hubert Roman Catholic Church, Point Marion. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
To view the complete obituary, visit www.herod-rishel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.