Point Marion
James Hammack, 79, of Point Marion, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 31, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
James was born June 7, 1941, to the late Wilburn and Georgia Hussing Hammack, in Morgantown, W.Va. After losing his father at a young age, James stepped away from his schooling and into his father's shoes to help care for his three siblings, Carol Wolfe of Fairmont, W.Va., the late Susan "Susie" Cale of Masontown, W.Va. and Carlton "Buddy" Hammack of Morgantown, W.Va.
On May 4, 1973, he married his wife Rosalie Chulick Hammack and together they raised 11 children, two children from his previous marriage, Richard and Eric Hammack of Masontown, W.Va., three children from Rosalie's previous marriage, Richard Appleton of Georgia, Laura Appleton-Dixon of Morgantown, W.Va. and Deanna Minor of Hagerstown, Md. and six children of their own, Shawn Hammack of Michigan, Christopher Hammack of Hagerstown, Md., Shari Hammack (deceased), Mary Sebulsky, Therese Hammack and Adam Hammack of Point Marion.
James was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them a deserving life. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. His wife, Rosalie was the queen of his heart, the woman of his dreams and the love of his life. He promised to care for her til death do them part and that promise was fulfilled.
Anyone who knew James knew that he was one of a kind, the most loving father, husband and grandfather a family could ask for. James is survived by his wife, Rosalie; a sister; a brother; 10 children; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom he meant the world to.
James will be welcomed home by his father, Wilburn; mother, Georgia; sister, Susie; daughter, Shari; and great-granddaughter, Abigail.
James also enjoyed tinkering around the house and could fix or repair just about anything. He could always be found at St. Hubert Roman Catholic Church, Point Marion on Sundays where he was a member and the Morgantown Senior Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and until 9:30 a.m. Friday, when a prayer service will be held, followed by a funeral mass in St. Hubert's Roman Catholic Church, Point Marion, at 10 a.m., with Rev. Father Douglas Dorula as celebrant. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
CDC recommendations will be observed in the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.