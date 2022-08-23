Isabella
James Harrison Dugan II, 75, of Isabella, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in West Virginia University Hospital.
He was born on October 17, 1946, in Uniontown, to the late James H. Dugan Sr., and Mildred O'Neal Dugan.
He was a member of Isabella Volunteer Fire Department for 59 years, and past Fire Chief for 42 years.
He retired from California University with 32 years of service.
James is survived by his wife of 51 years, Roberta J. Pirt Dugan; four children, James Dugan and wife Jolanta, Mildred Baker and husband James, Roberta Cooper and husband Thomas, Sr., Steven Dugan and wife Ann; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Sondra Gazella.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Beverly and Shirley, and an infant sister, Arleen.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, with the Reverend Edward Truitt officiating. Interment in Acklin Cemetery. skirpanfuneralhome.com
