formerly of Uniontown
James Herman "Coach" Roszak, 71, of Middletown, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Jim was born July 30, 1949, in Uniontown, a son of the late Kasmier Joseph and Lillian Viola Johnson Roszak.
He served his country in the Marines. Jim was an educator and football coach at Frederick County Middle School, known for his handle bar mustache and his love of history. In his spare time he joined the ranks and was a civil war re-enactor. He was a member of Victory Church.
Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He married Pamela Kay Cicconi Roszak June 29, 1974, in Pennsylvania.
Jim is survived by his daughters, Jaime Kay Roszak of Haymarket, Va. and Sara Henry and her husband Steve of Middletown; beloved grandchildren, Jacob Henry, Kaleb Henry and Kelsey Doleman (Quayvon); one great-grandchild; his brother, Matthew Roszak of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Roszak; and sister, Mariann Kodric.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 a.m. Saturday, May 15, in Victory Church with Rev. Keith Cross and Rev. Dave Cunsolo officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association.
Condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
