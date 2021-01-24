formerly of Uniontown
James Howard Kelley, 59, of Taylorsville, N.C., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 27, 2020.
James was born April 27, 1961, in Uniontown, a son of Gerald Bruce Kelley and Elva Hardin Kelley of Smithfield.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and was of the Christian faith. He was a carpenter, where he did commercial construction, residential construction, and was a very good finishing carpenter. He was a lover of the outdoors, avid hunter, true outsdoorman; devoted father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jared Bruce Kelley.
In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Cassandra Kelley Ramon (Oscar) of Taylorsville; grandchildren Natalie, Sofia, Eva, Alexander and Dylan; his sister, Susan Wilson of West Virginia; fiancee Carole Beuning of Taylorsville; and mother of his children Kristine Kennington of Hiddenite.
A funeral service was held Saturday, January 2, in the Adams Funeral Home with burial following in Hiddenite Cemetery, with military rites being accorded.
