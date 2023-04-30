Star Junction
James Howard Ritenour, 84, of Star Junction, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born November 6, 1938, a son of George T. and Mary Adams Ritenour.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Gantner Tucker Ritenour; his brothers, Donald, William and Thomas; and sisters, Ethel and Omie.
He is survived by brother, Gene; stepchildren, Richard Tucker, Barbara Stanley, Robert Tucker and Thomas Tucker; special niece, Marcy Gasler; numerous nieces, nephews, stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. He is also survived by his beloved cat, who was a great companion to him.
James’ family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, with the Rev. Jack Washabaugh officiating. Interment will follow in Bowman Flatwood, Flatwood.
