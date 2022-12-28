Uniontown
James J. DeSipio Jr., 69, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Born March 16, 1953, in Connellsville, son of the late James J. Sr. and Lillian Patitucci DeSipio.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Gloria (Angelo) Cecchini of Uniontown and Kay (late Sam) Rogers of State College; and his nephews, Angelo Cecchini Jr., Sam (Mary) Rogers and Dan (Debbie) Rogers.
James was a yard manager for two lumber companies and was a member of St. Therese Church of Uniontown. Services are private.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
