Greensburg
James J. Forrai, 84, of Greensburg, died Sunday, June 25, 2023. He was born June 9, 1939, in Footedale, a son of the late Emory and Victoria Forrai.
James graduated from German Township High School and was a standout athlete in both football and track. He was an All-Conference fullback for the Uhlans and played many positions during his four years. Jim also held records in track and field for javelin.
He was a retired tool designer for United Technologies in Blawnox.
While in the U.S. Marine Corps, he served as an Embassy Guard in Paris, France, under two presidents.
His hobbies included coin collecting and watching Steelers football, but his favorite passion was spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his three sons, James Forrai (Kristy) of Penn, Edward Forrai (Sonya) of North Carolina, and Steven Forrai (Julie) of Greensburg; their mother, Donna Layhue Kalman of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Steven, Michael, Travis (Ansley), Jake (Nicole), Paige, Cole and Maya; along with five great-grandchildren; sisters, Rose Dallas of Ohio and Thresa Liddle of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
At the request of the family, all services were private.
Interment was in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 4480 Route 981, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements by the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin, 724 863-8900.
To offer condolences to the family, visit ottfuneralhome.com.
