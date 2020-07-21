Keisterville
James J. Rohaley, 81, of South Haven, Ind., passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in his home, surrounded by loved ones.
Jim was born March 19, 1939, in Brier Hill, to the late Andrew and Mary Broskey Rohaley.
He served his country honorably as a SPEC 4 in the Army, where he received the Merits of a Good Conduct Medal and Sharp Shooter awards.
After working for J.M. Construction, and as a barber in Hobart, Ind., he retired from US Steel after 28 years of service as a millwright in the Coke plant.
He was an avid outdoorsman, who also loved garage sales, auctions and spending time with his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Kathy "Kack" (Mudry); his daughters Deborah Rohaley Upton (Tom Upton) of Kouts, Ind., and Sandy Buchwalter; son Ronald (Jodi) Rohaley of Phillips, Wis.; grandchildren Jason Buchwalter, Christopher Rohaley and Anthony Rohaley; brother Bill (Barbara) Rohaley; and sisters-in-law Kathleen Rohaley and Madelyn Rohaley; also several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Edward, Andrew, Robert, Tom, Bernard, Richard and John; sisters Margaret and Rita; and his best buddy (Siamese cat), Frankie.
Private funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 22, in Calumet Park Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 370 N. County Line Road, Hobart, IN 46342.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso, IN 46383.
